XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,670 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 900,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after acquiring an additional 838,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 226,870 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1,946.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,035,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,963 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

SPNT stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

SPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

