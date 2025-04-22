XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.