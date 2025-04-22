XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,448 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.82.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

