XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 186,230 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $973.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

View Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.