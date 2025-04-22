XTX Topco Ltd Invests $421,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RXO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in RXO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,327,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,857,000 after purchasing an additional 596,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RXO by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after buying an additional 307,492 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in RXO by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 508,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXO opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

