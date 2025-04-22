XTX Topco Ltd Has $440,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,606,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,010,000 after buying an additional 759,874 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

