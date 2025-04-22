XTX Topco Ltd Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,152 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after buying an additional 1,873,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 475,361 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

