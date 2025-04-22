XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after acquiring an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ResMed by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.08.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

