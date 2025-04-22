XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 8,620 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

NUS stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

