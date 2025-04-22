Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,818,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 1,500,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,010.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Woolworths Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

WOLWF stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

