Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,148,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,000. Liberty Global accounts for 2.0% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of Liberty Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,072,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after buying an additional 1,117,935 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,458 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

