Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Invests $5.65 Million in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 145,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Seadrill accounts for 0.4% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seadrill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Seadrill Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:SDRL opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. Seadrill Limited has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

