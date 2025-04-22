Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $79.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,531,494 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 5.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of United Airlines worth $79,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,359,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

