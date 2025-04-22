WNS (WNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.460-4.550 EPS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $72.11.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
