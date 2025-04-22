WNS (WNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.460-4.550 EPS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $72.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

