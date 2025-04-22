Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,627 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.