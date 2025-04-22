What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for PAG Q1 Earnings?

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

