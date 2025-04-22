What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Ur-Energy Q1 Earnings?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$237.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

