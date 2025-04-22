What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Banner FY2025 Earnings?

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Banner in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banner by 97.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banner by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Banner by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

