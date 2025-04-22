Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 386.40 ($5.17) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.28). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.42), with a volume of 7,415 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90.
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
