Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 26,020 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

