W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,372,000 after purchasing an additional 646,973 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.