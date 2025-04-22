Vista Energy (VIST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Vista Energy to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $472.61 million for the quarter.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIST opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

