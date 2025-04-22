Vista Energy (VIST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Vista Energy to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $472.61 million for the quarter.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VIST opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
