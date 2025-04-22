Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 16.40 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 131.0% increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 329.20 ($4.41) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 310.80 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 509 ($6.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The company has a market cap of £841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 43.30 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vesuvius had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 51.3945695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Vesuvius

In other news, insider Patrick André sold 156,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.22), for a total value of £609,983.40 ($816,249.70). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

