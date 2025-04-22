Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 16.40 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 131.0% increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vesuvius Price Performance
Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 329.20 ($4.41) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 310.80 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 509 ($6.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The company has a market cap of £841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 43.30 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vesuvius had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 51.3945695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
About Vesuvius
We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.
