Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

