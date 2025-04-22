Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Increased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 291.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

