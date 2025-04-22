Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Trimmed by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

