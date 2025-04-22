Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes $5.03 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avista by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

