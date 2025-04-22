Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $8.63 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 250,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.2 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

