Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,873,000 after buying an additional 187,638 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 73.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 227,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 176,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,668. The trade was a 78.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,676 shares of company stock worth $4,400,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

