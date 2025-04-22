Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.