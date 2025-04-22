Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 28,492 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 4.46% of Sleep Number worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6,582.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,217 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Sleep Number by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 485,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 656,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

