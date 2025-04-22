Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.200-18.800 EPS.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
Shares of VMI opened at $270.06 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.07.
Valmont Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valmont Industries
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.