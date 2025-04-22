Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.200-18.800 EPS.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $270.06 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

