Vale (VALE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts expect Vale to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.