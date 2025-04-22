Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $354.97 million for the quarter.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $384.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UVE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

