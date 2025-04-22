Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.99 and last traded at $156.98, with a volume of 1261671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

