Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 492.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.