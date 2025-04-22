UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $147,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $425.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $424.81 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $389.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

