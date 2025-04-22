United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

