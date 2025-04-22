United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a 1.4% increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

