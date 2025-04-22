Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,215 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ LINC opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.