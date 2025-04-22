Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,099 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 214,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 165,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 158,796 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFMD opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $240.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD

Insider Activity at LifeMD

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,035,548.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LifeMD

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.