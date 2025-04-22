Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,537 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.