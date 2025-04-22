Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,450,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,388,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 614,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,629. The trade was a 6.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Daktronics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $631.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

