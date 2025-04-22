Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BLX opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

