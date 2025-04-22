Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 831 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,058,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

