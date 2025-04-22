Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 15,179 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

