Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Declares Dividend of €0.01

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 86.6% increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0067. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Uniphar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Uniphar stock opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.75. Uniphar has a 52-week low of GBX 163 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Uniphar Company Profile

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

