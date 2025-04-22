Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Update

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. 2,548,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.45. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.