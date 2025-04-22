UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.