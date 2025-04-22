UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 1,479,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,098. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.